Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Jagan Mohan Reddy Files Nomination for Pulivendla Seat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is also the chief of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

(YSRCP), submitted his candidacy for the Pulivendla Assembly constituency on Thursday. He was joined by Y S Avinash Reddy, the party's nominee for the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, along with other supporters.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his nomination papers in Pulivendula, officially submitted his candidacy to the Pulivendla Returning Officer, said a press release.

On Monday, local leaders of the YSRCP from Pulivendla submitted a series of nomination papers on behalf of the party's leader. The Assembly elections are scheduled to take place concurrently with the polls on May 13th.