Andhra Pradesh Blast: Death Toll in Pharma Firm Reactor Explosion Rises to 15

The death toll from the reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical company in Atchutapuram SEZ has risen to 15, District SP Deepika Patil confirmed to ANI. The explosion, which occurred during the lunch break, triggered a massive fire that engulfed the facility.

Approximately 30 workers sustained injuries and were initially transported to NTR District Hospital in Anakapalle. Some of the injured have been transferred to hospitals in Visakhapatnam for further treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Dozens of fire engines from Anakapalle and nearby areas were deployed to combat the blaze. However, thick smoke hampered rescue operations, complicating efforts to control the fire.

Escientia, a major pharmaceutical company within the SEZ and one of the largest employers in the area with over 1,000 workers, was the site of the explosion. The incident has caused significant panic among employees, many of whom gathered outside the facility to demand compensation for the victims and accountability for the negligence that led to the explosion.

This incident marks the third such explosion in the Atchutapuram SEZ in recent months. Last month, a reactor explosion at Vasant Chemicals resulted in one death and two injuries. In June 2023, a similar explosion at Sahiti Pharma claimed six lives.