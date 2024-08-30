Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Orders Probe Into Hidden Cameras Allegations in Girl Students Washroom at Engineering College

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an probe into allegations of hidden cameras being installed in a girl's washroom at S. R. Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district. The incident has sparked widespread protests, with hundreds of students demonstrating at the college since midnight Thursday.

"Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an enquiry on girl students protesting over hidden cameras in their hostel at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district," said an official release.

A hidden camera has been reportedly found inside the washroom of a girls' hostel in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.



The hostel was for the students of SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College, where massive protests have now erupted.



The Chief Minister also directed State Mines Minister K. Ravindra, the Krishna District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police to visit the college. In the meantime, police have filed a case regarding the alleged incident but reported that no hidden cameras were found in the girls' washroom.

"No hidden cameras were found in the girls' hostel. No evidence of the allegations was found. There is no need for the girls to worry over this issue," said an official statement, adding that police checked the laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of the suspects in the presence of students and college staff.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Gangadhar Rao informed PTI that confidence-building measures were implemented and a special team was established to investigate the allegations. Earlier, Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh also called for an inquiry into the incident. The controversy at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College surfaced on Friday, with videos of students protesting for justice late Thursday night going viral.

