Andhra Pradesh CM, Deputy CM express grief over Saudi bus tragedy

Amaravati, Nov 17 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of several Umrah pilgrims from Telangana.

“I'm deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Saudi Arabia that took the lives of our fellow brothers and sisters from Telangana who were on the holy Umrah pilgrimage. May their souls rest in peace, and may the bereaved families find strength and solace in this difficult time,” Chief Minister Naidu posted on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said it was heartbreaking that 42 Indians lost their lives in a horrific road accident near Medina in Saudi Arabia. “It is reported that the majority of the deceased were Muslim pilgrims from Hyderabad. Expressing condolences for their demise, I convey my deepest sympathies to the family members,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to X to express profound grief over the accident.

“Deeply shocked to learn about the tragic accident that occurred in Saudi Arabia. I wish a speedy recovery for the injured. My prayers are with the families of the victims in this difficult hour. May their souls rest in peace,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh also expressed shock over the accident. “Shocked to learn about the accident in the Umrah pilgrimage that has resulted in the death of over 42, including several pilgrims from Telangana. Deepest condolences to the bereaved and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” posted the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of 45 Umrah pilgrims from Telangana in the devastating bus–tanker collision in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace. I urge the Union Government to extend all necessary relief to the victims’ families and ensure that the mortal remains are brought back with due respect,” posted Andhra Pradesh state Congress president Y.S. Sharmila.

