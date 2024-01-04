Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets Ex-Telangana CM KCR in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a visit to the residence of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday. KCR, who recently underwent left hip replacement surgery following a fall at his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7, is currently in the recovery phase. During the meeting at Nandi Nagar, Reddy presented a shawl and a bouquet to KCR, expressing concern and inquiring about his health.

KCR, who was discharged from the hospital on December 15, had been elected as the legislature party leader by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs on December 9. The visit from Jagan Mohan Reddy comes as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity between the neighbouring states' leaders.

Meanwhile, Jagan Reddy's sister, YS Sharmila, took a significant political step by merging her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress. The merger ceremony took place at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in attendance.

This political move follows the Congress party's recent triumph in Telangana, securing an absolute majority for the first time since the state's establishment. The Congress won 64 out of 119 seats, surpassing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which held the reins of the youngest Indian state for a decade, finishing with 38 seats. The BJP secured eight seats, while AIMIM obtained seven.