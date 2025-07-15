Andhra Pradesh CM meets Amit Shah, seeks more financial support

Amaravati, July 15 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and sought more support from the Centre for the state, which is still facing a severe shortage of financial resources.

The Chief Minister discussed with the Home Minister various key projects and funding support from the Centre.

While thanking the Centre for lending a helping hand to the state in the critical situation last year, Naidu told Amit Shah that with the Centre’s support, he was trying to put the ruined economy back on track.

Stating that the state is still facing a severe shortage of financial resources, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for further financial assistance from the Centre.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the NDA government at the Centre, briefed the Home Minister about the need for financial support for various projects and development programmes in the state.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Naidu informed Amit Shah that the 16th Finance Commission has been requested to consider the financial losses suffered by Andhra Pradesh due to bifurcation while allocating funds.

He also raised the issue of the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project, which is critical to supplying water to drought-hit areas in the state. The Chief Minister explained that the project proposes to divert 200 TMC of floodwater from Polavaram to the Banakacherla regulator in Kurnool district.

Naidu told Amit Shah that if this interlinking project is completed, it will significantly benefit the drought-prone Rayalaseema region. He explained that even after meeting the needs of the upper and lower riparian states, surplus water from the Godavari River continues to flow steadily for about 90 to 120 days. He stressed that, as the last state on the river's course, Andhra Pradesh has the rightful claim to fully utilise this surplus water from the Godavari.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Central Government for appointing senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa.

Earlier, NITI Aayog Member V.K. Saraswat met with the Chief Minister at his Delhi residence. They discussed the establishment of aerospace and defence industries in Andhra Pradesh.

The CM informed Saraswat that the government is planning to set up defence industries in the Rayalaseema region. They also discussed the region’s suitability for such industries and the steps needed to attract investments in this sector.

Later, Delhi Metro Rail Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar also met the Chief Minister. They held discussions on cooperation for the construction of Metro projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

