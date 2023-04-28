Andhra Pradesh CM to launch Jagananna Chebudam scheme on May 9

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 28 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the district collectors and superintendents of police virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday and directed them to give more focus on Jagananna Chebudam, an upgraded version of Spandana, which would be launched on May 9 throughout the state.

The Chief Minister said that he would launch the ambitious Jagananna Chebudam which is an upgraded and one step ahead of the public grievance redressal Spandana program in the state.

"The name of the program itself speaks volumes of the scheme. The entire government machinery is behind the scheme to give qualitative service delivery. Addressing the individual and household grievances should be the priority of the concerned officials in the most efficient way," said the Chief Minister, as per a press statement.

He also reviewed the works of the housing department including TIDCO, Jagananna Bhu Hakku, and Nadu-Nedu projects in schools, and instructed the district collectors to emphasize the projects with qualitative work.

Regarding the Projecting Monitoring Units at the CMO level, secretaries, district, and Mandal level, the Chief Minister said, "The monitoring units have been appointed to assist the departments, and only then, a desired outcome would come. All the grievances raised through the redressal helpline must be taken on priority by concerned officials and must be dealt with in time bound manner."

Reddy also noted the redressal helpline 1092 has additional features like inputs on government schemes or sharing a message directly to CM Jagan.

"IVRS and SMS-based communication will be directly sent to the people with regular updates, feedback and understand how the scheme is being implemented," said Chief Minister.

Before the launch of the program, the helpline number should be widely publicized with the help of village volunteers, sachivalayams, and other modes must be completed, said the Chief Minister.

He further said that the program will be implemented through key mechsms like Project Monitoring Units and Special Officers (Senior IAS officers) will be visiting the districts twice a month to monitor and regular checks.

"If a closed redressal is opened again, it should be the most priority for the officials to rectify it," said the officials.

The Chief Minister has also allocated 3 crores to each collector to work on the redressal mechsms and instructed the Chief Secretary to delegate more powers to the District Collectors to rectify individual grievances.

Reviewing the works of housing schemes under process, the Chief Minister said, "There is no shortfall in funding for the housing schemes. We have spent over Rs 10,200 crores in the year 2022-23 and we will spend Rs 15,810 crores in this financial year.

As of now, there are no arrears or pending bills anywhere. The construction of houses strengthens the economy and housing for all the poor should be actively promoted. Officers of some districts should pay special attention to colonies where more than 1000 houses are being constructed."

"More than Rs.3,534 crore loans have already been sanctioned to 10.03 lakh beneficiaries and Collectors should talk to banks and advance the lending program.

Further, every Saturday shall be considered as Housing Day and officials engaged in the housing program must visit the layouts.

It will help the officials to identify if there are any problems with the quality of the construction. The officials should make all arrangements for the distribution of house titles to 48,000 poor people in NTR and Guntur districts in the second week of May," said Chief Minister Jagan.

Speaking on the ambitious Bhu Hakku program, Chief Minister Jagan said, "No comprehensive survey has been conducted anywhere in the country. We are doing this in the state after 100 years and it will be an example to the rest of the country.

Distribution of land title documents, laying of boundary stones, entry of final details in land records in villages, availability of sub-registrar services in village secretariats is the important objectives of this program."

The program undertaken in 2000 villages in the first phase is reaching its final stage and the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete it as soon as possible. "Collectors should focus on the distribution of land rights documents to farmers. Further, the second phase of the survey will begin from May 25," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister told the district collectors and other officials that there were sufficient funds available for the scheme, "Over Rs.734.21 crores in the accounts of parents' committees. Another Rs.1400 crore is also available for further expenditure so in there is no shortage of funds today," said the Chief Minister Jagan.

He directed the officials to fix the IFP panels before the school reopens on June 12 and use this summer opportunity to complete the work in the schools.

"In the first phase, a full-scale audit should be carried out on the following schools and any issues should be corrected immediately. Officials should take special care to ensure the quality of work and focus on the distribution of sand, cement, steel, etc. without shortages," he said.

The Chief Minister also noted that about 5.18 lakh tabs have been given to 8th-class students and teachers together and periodic reviews should be done by the village digital assistant by visiting the school once a month. "For any repairs or assistance, it can be done at the secretariat or through the help of headmasters/mistress in the school," said CM Jagan.

"There should be a school digital day once a month and the digital assistant will go to schools and provide training on the use and awareness of the use of tabs given by the government," he added.

On the reopening day (June 12), school kits should be readily available without delay. "About 43.01 lakh people will get Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits. I should not receive complaints from any school or any student about the not availability of kits.

Earlier, books were never given on time and they were given in September or October. Collectors should own programs for children in schools and also by appointing night watchmen in schools," said the Chief Minister.

Regarding the prevention of drugs, Police officials should display the SEB toll-free number in all colleges with huge hoardings. Intelligence should come to officials from the ground (colleges) and conduct counselling for children so that they do not get affected by it. Drug peddlers should be dealt with strict punishments. Over 15 thousand women police working in the village should be vigil, said Chief Minister Jagan.

