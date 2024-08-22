Andhra Pradesh Factory Explosion: CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation for Families of Deceased; Calls It “Unfortunate”

Calling the pharma unit reactor explosion in Anakapalli "unfortunate," Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of workers who lost their lives and Rs 50 lakhs for seriously injured in the blast.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. We have formed a committee to go through all the lapses and will provide us with the report. We are working on how to improve our systems. I have to promote investment in a big way. That is where I am talking about the speed of doing business. While doing that I have to protect people, safety is important. We will take checks and balances. All precautionary measures will be taken. We have announced Rs 1 crore for the deceased's family, Rs 50 lakhs for seriously injured and Rs 25 lakhs for those who have light injuries," Naidu told ANI. Earlier today, Chandrababu Naidu met the people who got injured in a reactor blast in a pharma company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli. As many as 17 people were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after the reactor blast on Wednesday. The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, as per the PMO. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO mentioned in a post on X.

Expressing grief over the incident, President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences to the bereaved families. "Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu posted on X.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered condolences on the loss of lives and said that he is pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalli.

Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an explosion at a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2024

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to mishap at a factory in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Dhankhar posted on X. Notably, the incident happened after a 500-kilo-litre capacitor reactor exploded at a pharma company with around 200 workers still working at the time.