Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in forest region of Tirumala

A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Tirumala on Tuesday, said Forest Range Officer (FRO). However, it was bought under control and was doused off.

"A Fire broke out in the Tirumala forest area in the afternoon of Tuesday around 2:30 pm. Fires spread rapidly in the forest area near the Elephant Arch on First Ghat Road. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) forest department personnel reached the spot and it took around 8 hours to douse the fire," said Prabhakar Reddy, Forest Range Officer, Tirumala.

Reddy said that it might be the work of the smugglers for road visibility. "They used cloths to lit the fire in a couple of places. Nearly 50 people tried to douse the fire since the afternoon around 2 pm. Though the fire didn't come on the side of Tirumala, it was stopped 1 km away from the Ghat road," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor