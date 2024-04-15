Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Godown on Gutti Road in Anantapur (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in a godown on Gutti Road in Anantapur city in the early hours of Monday, April 15. Fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. More details are awaited.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, huge clouds of smoke are coming out from the godown as a Firefighting operation is underway.

Visuals From the Spot: