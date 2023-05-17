Andhra Pradesh: Five dead as speeding lorry rams into auto-rickshaw in Palnadu
By ANI | Published: May 17, 2023 03:57 PM 2023-05-17T15:57:56+5:30 2023-05-17T16:00:03+5:30
Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 17 : Five people died and seven others were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Wednesday, police said.
According to police, the accident took place in Dachepalle mandal.
A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been taken up.
Further investigation is underway.
