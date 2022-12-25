Andhra Pradesh: Gold traders robbed in forest area; Police start probe

Officials of Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday launched a search operation against 'unidentified persons', accused of beating two gold traders and robbing them in the forest area of Prakasam District.

According to the police, some unidentified miscreants, in the wee hours of Sunday, intercepted a car and beat two gold traders, on their way to Narasaraopeta in the Palanadu district, and allegedly robbed them of gold, weighing 1.75 grams, worth over Rs 20 lakhs, around six km away from Giddalur forest check post in Prakasam district.

"We were moving towards Narasaraopeta in the Palanadu district from Nandyal by car. The area is fully under dense forest, with a radius of 50 Km, as we cross Nandyal. We were approaching the Giddalur forest check post. Immediately, some unknown persons intercepted us and broke our car's window glasses and beat us badly, following this they stole the gold from us and ran away in our car," a victim said.

The police have lodged a case against the unknown accused persons and have launched a search operation.

"As soon as we received the information we reached the spot immediately. The victims have been identified as gold traders, who were beaten up by unidentified persons, who stole their gold and cash. The incident happened on the outskirts of Giddalur's forest zone. We have intensified our search operations against the unknown accused persons," police said.

The investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

