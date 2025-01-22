Andhra Pradesh govt orders judicial probe into Tirupati stampede

Amaravati, Jan 22 The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a judicial probe into the January 8 stampede at Tirupati, which had claimed six lives and left over 30 others injured.

Retired judge of the High Court, Satyanarayana Murthy will head the judicial inquiry into the stampede, which took place during the distribution of darshan tickets for Tirumala temple.

The state government on Wednesday issued orders in this regard. The commission has been asked to submit its report within six months.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced a judicial probe on January 9 after a visit to the spot. The Chief Minister had ordered the suspension of two officials and the transfer of three other officials for the incident.

The stampede took place on the night of January 8 at two paces as hundreds of people jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

After a visit to the site of the stampede, calling on the injured at SVIMS Hospital, and a review meeting with TTD officials, the Chief Minister announced that a judicial inquiry would be ordered.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramana Kumar and Goshala director Harnath Reddy were suspended for dereliction of duty. The Chief Minister also announced the transfer of Superintendent of Police Subbaraidu, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Joint Executive Officer Gautami, and Chief Security Officer Sridhar.

The state government also announced Rs 25 lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased through TTD. It was also announced a member of the family of each deceased will be provided a contract job. The Chief Minister announced that two women who were critically injured will be given Rs 5 lakh each. He said 33 other injured will be paid Rs 2 lakh each.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had also visited the stampede spot and called on the injured the same day.

