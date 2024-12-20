Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Receives Unidentified Body in Parcel Instead of Electrical Appliances

A woman in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district was left stunned after receiving a parcel containing the body of an unidentified person. The shocking incident occurred in Yendagandi village, Undi mandal. Naga Tulsi, the woman in question, had earlier submitted an application to the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for financial assistance to build her house. In response, the Samithi had sent her tiles, only for the parcel to contain the grim discovery.

Tulsi had once again approached the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for further assistance with her construction, and the Samithi had allegedly assured her of sending electrical appliances. She had also received a WhatsApp message confirming that items like lights, fans, and switches would be provided.

On Thursday night, a person delivered a box to her doorstep, claiming it contained the promised electrical appliances. However, upon opening the parcel, Tulsi was shocked to find the body of an unidentified person inside.

Her family members were also in a state of panic and immediately alerted the police, who swiftly arrived at the scene. The body was transported to a government hospital for an autopsy, and the police registered a case, launching an investigation. District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi visited the village to personally oversee the investigation.

A letter was also found in the parcel, demanding Rs 1.30 crore and threatening the family with severe consequences if the demand was not met. The police are working to identify the person who delivered the parcel and have summoned representatives of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for questioning. According to the police, the body is that of a male, approximately 45 years old. Authorities believe the person may have died 4-5 days prior to the discovery.

