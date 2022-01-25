Andhra Pradesh: NTR Trust Memorial begins telemedicine service for COVID-19 patients

Following the rise in COVID-19 infections, the NTR Memorial Trust has begun extensive 'telemedicine' services for the Covid-19 patients, said a press release.

The NTR Trust zoom app video link is being shared to enable thousands of Coronavirus patients to make use of these services every day. Over the last one week, teams of doctors from here and abroad have been treating hundreds of these patients through video calls.

From now, the NTR Trust in coordination with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is expanding these telemedicine services by sharing this zoom consultation link to a lakh people daily. About a 12 doctors' team is rendering these services while the medicines are being delivered to the doorsteps of patients in needy cases.

Thanks to the effective telemedicine services, the Coronavirus patients are able to avail of the treatment from expert doctors without stepping out of their homes. After listening to each patient's health issues, the doctors are giving prescriptions. Of the 12 doctors, four belong to the US while the remaining 8 hail from AP.

The NTR Trust has set up six rooms for running the virtual hospital to render telemedicine to Covid patients. This is for the first time that thousands of patients are getting treatment with a video conference facility through one single app. The AP doctors are giving treatment under the supervision of the senior-most US doctors.

In tune with its rich legacy of services in rural areas, the NTR Trust has started providing free Covid services in villages. The Trust technical teams along with the TDP leaders are reaching out to thousands of patients every day. In addition to treatment, free medicines are also being provided to the patients through the Trust representatives.

Realizing the critical requirement of oxygen in Covid treatment, the NTR Trust has started setting up oxygen plants at three places in the two Telugu States. TDP National President and former CM Chandrababu Naidu has already inaugurated one plant at Kuppam.

One more oxygen plant of NTR Trust will be inaugurated in Tekkeli Government hospital in Srikakulam district in a day or two. One more plant is getting ready at Gudur located in Mahabubabad district of Telangana State.

The NTR Trust has been rendering services to victims of natural disasters, heavy rains and floods. Huge destruction took place in Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts in floods in November 2021. Over 48 people lost their lives. NTR Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari handed over Rs. 1 lakh assistance to each of these 48 bereaved families.

The NTR Trust has also felicitated a youth at Pulapathuru in Kadapa district who saved 6 six lives in the floods. Nara Bhuvaneswari along with Trust CEO Rajendra Kumar has been supervising Trust activities daily. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has been providing direction to leaders and cadres to extend Trust services to all sections of people.

Bhuvaneswari has thanked everyone for taking part in the NTR Trust service activities and made an appeal to the people to become active partners in these critical services.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor