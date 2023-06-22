Andhra Pradesh: Private bus catches fire in Prakasam district, no casualties

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 : A fire broke out in a private bus carrying 25 passengers at K Bitragunta village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning, said fire department officials.

The bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Pondicherry on National Highway 16 when it caught fire due to a technical malfunction.

The driver immediately alerted the passengers, who made it out safely, the officials further informed.

However, the luggage of the passengers was burnt in the fire.

Meanwhile, the firefighters reached the scene and doused the fire.

Further details are awaited.

