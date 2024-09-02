Andhra Pradesh Rains: 11 Lakh Cusecs Released from Prakasam Barrage, Alert Issued for Vijayawada (Watch Video)

Vijayawada is grappling with severe disruptions as 11 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Prakasam Barrage into the downstream areas, prompting an alert for low-lying regions. The city is experiencing intense rainfall, with the IMD having previously issued a weather warning. Over the past three days, torrential downpours have significantly impacted daily life, exacerbated by power outages lasting over 24 hours in various parts of the city.

Watch:

VIDEO | 11 lakh cusec of water was released from Prakasam Barrage to downstream in Vijayawada. An alert has been sounded in low-lying areas. Vijayawada is receiving heavy rains. The IMD had issued a weather warning earlier. #VijayawadaFloodspic.twitter.com/HTwfjFQcKn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2024

Vijayawada is experiencing severe disruptions with internet and mobile telephone connectivity, alongside extensive traffic jams that have disrupted normal life and travel to Hyderabad. Transportation within the city and surrounding areas is in disarray, with no available routes to Hyderabad through Khammam and only a minimal chance of access via the Piduguralla route.

Also Read| Andhra, Telangana Rain: 21 Trains Cancelled, 10 Diverted Due to Waterlogging on Tracks at Multiple Locations.

The flood waters situation is the same. Water levels reduced just a little and rainfall resumed. There are fears that power connectivity will not be restored until the water level subsides, a resident told PTI.