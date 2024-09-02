Andhra Pradesh Rains: Government Uses Drones to Supply Food and Medicine to Flood-Affected People in Vijayawada (Watch Video)

The Andhra Pradesh government is utilizing drone technology to reach flood-affected areas in Vijayawada, delivering essential supplies like food, medicine, and water to residents in narrow and inaccessible regions. A video shared on X by IANS shows a drone carrying a food bag.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inspected the drone distribution process at the Collectorate, where officials are preparing to deliver 8-10 kg of food, medicine, and water via drones.

Unprecedented rainfall and floods over the past three days have affected nearly 4.5 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh, leading to the evacuation of 31,238 people to 166 relief camps. The most affected districts include NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam.

Twenty SDRF and 19 NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations, with additional teams en route to Vijayawada, the worst-affected area. The Indian Navy has agreed to deploy two choppers for search and rescue operations, and the state has requested for six helicopters, 10 NDRF teams, and 40 motor boats.

The floods have resulted in the loss of 39 livestock, 5,300 poultry birds, and 38 fishing boats. Additionally, 1.50 lakh hectares of agriculture crops and 13,920 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged.

The government has restored water supply in Pedakakani and discharged floodwaters from the Pulichintala project. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has reported inundation in 180 areas and damage to infrastructure.

Fifteen people have died in Andhra Pradesh due to rain-related incidents, including landslides and drownings. The government is working tirelessly to provide relief and assistance to the affected population.

