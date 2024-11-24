Andhra Pradesh Road Accident : 7 Agricultural Labourers Killed, 4 Injured in RTC Bus-Auto Collision in Anantapur

A tragic road accident near Thalagaspalle in Garldinne Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district claimed the lives of seven agricultural laborers and left four others critically injured. The accident occurred when an RTC bus collided with an auto carrying 12 laborers from Nellutla village in Kuttluru Mandal, who were traveling to Garldinne for work.

The collision happened as the laborers were returning home. According to the district police, two victims died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital, and three more passed away during treatment. The injured are currently receiving care at the Anantapur Government Hospital.

District SP Jagadeesh and DSP Venkateswarulu visited the site to assess the situation. The RTC bus driver has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased. He also directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.