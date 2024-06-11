Andhra Pradesh: Superstar Pawan Kalyan Eyes Deputy Chief Minister Post In Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet

Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take take oath as the Andhra Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time on June 12 (Wednesday). Ahead of Naidu's oath taking ceremony, the TDP's allies are eyeing some key posts in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet. Pawan Kalyan is seeking the deputy CM portfolio as well as 5 posts for Jana Sena Party in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, as per a India Today report. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also likely to get 2 cabinet posts in the state government.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan elected Jana Sena Legislature Party leader

The TDP, along with the Jana Sena and the BJP, forged a successful alliance for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly polls. Janasena party MLAs on Tuesday elected party chief Pawan Kalyan as the floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The move came ahead of NDA legislators’ meeting to elect TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the House. Janasena Tenali legislator N Manohar proposed Pawan Kalyan’s name as the floor leader in the Assembly, which was unanimously supported by other members.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram Assembly seat, defeating his YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha by a margin of over 70,000 votes. Janasena has 21 legislators in the 175-member House.NDA won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh with a majority of 164 Assembly seats (TDP-135, Janasena- 21 and BJP- 8).The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session will start from June 17 with the swearing in of MLAs. The Speaker will be elected the next day. Speaking about the seat sharing (TDP - JSP - BJP) in the Andhra cabinet, of 25 seats, 20 for TDP, 3 for Jana Sena + Deputy Chief Minister post, 2 seats likely for BJP.



