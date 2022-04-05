Anil Deshmukh intentionally trying to evade questioning in over Rs 400 cr corruption case: CBI tells Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday told the Special CBI Court that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was trying to evade CBI questioning in the Rs 400 crore money laundering case and that is why he is citing health reasons and is admitted to hospital.

The investigating agency's statement came during a hearing at a special court on Monday.

CBI has taken custody of ex-Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze and two of the close aides of Deshmukh, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande.

CBI has taken custody of these three to carry out further investigation into the alleged corruption and extortion case against Deshmukh.

These three accused were in judicial custody of the Special PMLA Court in the money laundering case against Deshmukh.

CBI on Monday took custody of these three after getting approval from the Special PMLA Court and special CBI Court.

CBI was also allowed to take custody of Deshmukh but because Deshmukh was in the hospital the probe agency could not take his custody despite Court orders.

On Monday, CBI produced Sachin Waze and the other two in a Special CBI Court after taking them into custody.

CBI sought ten-day custody of all the three people and also wanted to take Sachin Waze, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde to Delhi for investigation but a special CBI court in Mumbai allowed CBI to take custody of the three till April 11 only and investigate the matter in Mumbai itself.

While arguing their case in the special CBI court, the probe agency through its lawyer argued, "the former Home Minister is trying to evade CBI questioning and that is why he is citing health reasons and is admitted to hospital."

The lawyer of CBI also told the court that they are investigating this corruption case where prima facie over 400 crores corruption is involved.

"There are so many shocking details of this case which cannot be discussed in open court," the CBI said.

Arguing their demand to take all accused to Delhi for further investigation CBI lawyer said, "there is a need of confrontation of all these accused with each other and other witnesses of this case so they are needed to be taken to Delhi," but the Special Court refused CBI's demand and directed them to question these three accused in Mumbai itself.

CBI objected to Anil Deshmukh's claim about his health and told the court that the agency had already taken orders of the concerned courts for taking Anil Deshmukh into custody last week but due to Gudi Padva on Saturday followed by a Sunday they could not take Anil Deshmukh's custody from jail and when they reached Arthur Road jail to take custody, they were told that Deshmukh is admitted to hospital. "So, it might be the case that Anil Deshmukh is playing tricks to evade the CBI investigation," the CBI said.

CBI requested the special court to ask for a detailed medical report from JJ Hospital where Anil Deshmukh is admitted.

Replying to CBI's arguments lawyers of Anil Deshmukh and the other three accused argued in court that the statements of these accused are already taken by CBI in this case. So there is no need for custody to CBI in this same case.

The Court also objected to CBI's demand for permission to take these accused to Delhi which the court agreed with and asked CBI to question these three in Mumbai itself.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor