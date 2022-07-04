Animal cruelty: Enraged Delhi man hits dog with iron pipe

In a gruesome incident of cruelty, a morning walker infuriated with a dog used an iron rod to deliver a terrible blow on the animal's head and also picked the dog by its tail to fling it away.

The entire incident was caught on video in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Sunday.

The video shows the accused not only brutally attacking the dog but also using the rod to swing out at those who rushed to intervene and save the dog.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a 'quarrel' was received in PS Paschim Vihar East at 9.27 am.

During the inquiry, it has found that the incident happened when Dharamvir Dahiya was walking in the Paschim Vihar neighbourhood in the morning.

"A dog owned by a resident of A block Paschim Vihar started barking at Dharamvir. After that, he picked up the dog by its tail and threw it. Rakshit, the owner of the dog, came to its rescue it but Dahiya attacked the dog again. In the meantime, the dog bit Dharamvir. This led to a minor scuffle between Dahiya and Rakshit," said police.

After some time Dahiya came back with an iron pipe and hit the dog on its head. He also hit Rakshit (25) and another man Hemant (53) and with the pipe, added police.

Later on, Dharamvir Dahiya barged into Rakshit's house to take back the pipe used in the assault and also hit and injured Renu alias Yashoda (45).

All the injured persons have been medically examined while Dahiya went to the Park Hospital, Khyala to get treated for dog bites.

"On the statement of Rakshit (owner of the dog), a case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act registered at Paschim Vihar East Police Station. Investigation of the case is in progress and facts are being verified," said Delhi Police.

Further investigation in the case is underway

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor