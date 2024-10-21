Animal Cruelty in Ayodhya: 5 Monkeys Electrocuted to Death After Stepping On Live Wire In Uttar Pradesh; Horrific Video Surfaces

In a tragic incident in Ayodhya's Ramnagari, five monkeys were electrocuted after coming into contact with a barbed wire fence carrying a live current along a main road. The unfortunate event occurred in the Raiganj Chowki area under the jurisdiction of Ayodhya Kotwali, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

अयोध्या के रामनगरी में मुख्य मार्ग पर कटीले तारों की बाउंड्री में करंट उतरने से 5 बंदरों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।



अगर यह ऐसे ही रहा तो बड़ी दुर्घटना होने की संभावना है।



मामला अयोध्या कोतवाली के रायगंज चौकी क्षेत्र का है। pic.twitter.com/dCb9HTef3d — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 21, 2024

The monkeys were exposed to a powerful 1200-volt electric current and were later discovered clinging lifelessly to the barbed wire. Heartbreaking visuals from the scene reveal a lone monkey sitting beside its deceased companions, a poignant image that underscores the gravity of the tragedy. Local authorities are looking into how such a dangerous situation arose, as public safety concerns intensify over the presence of electrified fences in the area.