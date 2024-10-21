Animal Cruelty in Ayodhya: 5 Monkeys Electrocuted to Death After Stepping On Live Wire In Uttar Pradesh; Horrific Video Surfaces

Published: October 21, 2024

In a tragic incident in Ayodhya's Ramnagari, five monkeys were electrocuted after coming into contact with a barbed wire fence carrying a live current along a main road. The unfortunate event occurred in the Raiganj Chowki area under the jurisdiction of Ayodhya Kotwali, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

The monkeys were exposed to a powerful 1200-volt electric current and were later discovered clinging lifelessly to the barbed wire. Heartbreaking visuals from the scene reveal a lone monkey sitting beside its deceased companions, a poignant image that underscores the gravity of the tragedy. Local authorities are looking into how such a dangerous situation arose, as public safety concerns intensify over the presence of electrified fences in the area.

Tags :MonkeyMonkey DeathayodhyaUttar Pradesh