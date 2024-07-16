Anjali murder case: Karnataka Home Minister announces compensation for victim's family

Bengaluru, July 16 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the state government will consider the sensational murder case of Anjali Ambigera, a young woman from Hubballi, as a special case and provide compensation to her family.

He was responding to a question raised by member Tippanna Kamakanooru in the Legislative Council regarding the delay in the compensation to the victim's family and the formation of a fast-track court for speedy trial in the case.

The state Home Minister said, "The government will consider this case as a special one and provide compensation to the family. I have discussed this with the Chief Minister and will take all necessary steps to provide relief to the family."

He added that the government does not usually provide compensation in murder cases, but considering the extreme poverty of the victim's family, the state government will make an exception.

He also mentioned that he had visited the victim's residence and spoken to her grandmother, and seeing their living conditions, he felt sorry and promised to help.

He said the government will provide a house to the family under the Slum Board or Ashraya Yojana scheme.

District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad has already agreed to provide the victim's family with a house under the Ashraya Yojana scheme.

The investigation into the case is currently in the charge sheet stage, and the accused has been arrested and all evidence has been collected.

He said a fast-track court was not required in this case as the investigation progressed rapidly.

Anjali was stabbed to death at her residence in front of her family as she had refused to marry the accused.

The incident had created a furore in the state as Anjali's family said that they had informed the cops about the threat to her life by the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor