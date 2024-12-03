Ankleshwar Factory Blast: Four Workers Killed in Storage Tank Explosion in Gujarat's Bharuch (Watch Video)

At least four workers lost their lives in a tragic incident when a storage tank exploded at an industrial facility in the Ankleshwar GIDC area of Bharuch district, Gujarat, on Tuesday afternoon. The explosion occurred while laborers were working on top of the storage tank at Detox India Pvt Ltd, a company involved in industrial waste treatment.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Four people died in a blast at a factory in Ankleshwar, Bharuch today, confirms Ankleshwar SDM BA Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/sdfv7yTtwN — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

According to Bharuch Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda, the blast is suspected to have been triggered by a ruptured steam pressure pipe in the company’s ME plant. Emergency responders and police officers quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area and begin their investigation into the cause of the explosion. The incident has raised concerns about the safety standards at the facility.

