Annual 61-day fishing ban in Goa to begin today

Panaji, May 31 The annual 61-day fishing ban in Goa will come into effect from Wednesday midnight.

Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar told : "The ban is for 61 days, which will be lifted in August."

During this period, mechanised fishing is prohibited along the coast and territorial waters of Goa.

There are around 897 fishing trawlers in Goa, who have already started winding up operations.

The workers from trawlers were seen withdrawing the nets from the fishing boats, who leave for their hometowns during the ban season and return to Goa at the end of July to begin operations in August.

Halarnkar said that action would be taken on those who get involved in illegal fishing during the banned season.

"We will take action if anyone is found fishing during the ban period," he said.

