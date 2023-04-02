Annual Day of Airports Authority of India celebrated with full enthusiasm in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 2 : The 28th Annual Day of Airports Authority of India (AAI) was celebrated on April 1 at the Regional Headquarters, North East Region, Guwahati with full enthusiasm by the employees and their participation in a function held in Guwahati.

The Airports Authority of India was constituted by an Act of Parliament and came into being on April 1st, 1995 by merging the erstwhile National Airports Authority and the International Airports Authority of India.

The merger brought into existence a single Orgzation entrusted with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and in airspace in the country.

All the Heads of the Department and the employees assembled where Sanmukh Jug, Regional Executive Director, AAI read out the Chairman's message on the occasion.

Enhancing the comradery and the team spirit, the 28th Annual Day function was held at all AAI airports and its establishments in the North Eastern Region on Saturday.

In his address to the HODs and the employees, Sanmukh Jug said that AAI today is a better progressive orgsation due to the hard work of all our employees. We have outshined not only in our country but outside India also. We have faced hard times during the Covid pandemic and met the challenges of operating airports and also coped with the situation due to coordinated management decisions. It is through the hard work and dedication of our employees that AAI is a Mini Ratna PSU and I am sure we will achieve the Maharatna status soon with our concerted efforts. AAI has provisioned one of the best employee social security schemes that stand for the welfare of employees as well as their dependents, he added.

He also emphasised the role of employee's dedication and commitment in the progress of the orgsation and said, "I'm sure you will be motivated by the outstanding achievements of some of the selected employees who have been recognised by our Board Members on this Day. My best wishes to all of you."

Airports Authority of India's theme song was also played during the day to inspire the feeling of brotherhood and unity amongst the employees.

Airports Authority of India is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt of India. AAI today manages 137 airports, which include 24 International Airports (including 3 International Civil Enclaves), 10 Customs Airports (including 4 Customs Civil Enclaves), 80 Domestic Airports and 23 Domestic Civil Enclaves at Defence airfields.

AAI also provides Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) over the entire Indian Air Space and adjoining ocec areas with ground installations at all Airports and 25 other locations to ensure the safety of Aircraft operations.

