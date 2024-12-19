Another BJP MP Mukesh Rajput Injured in Parliament Premises, Admitted to ICU at RML Hospital (Watch Video)

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was injured on Thursday during a protest by the INDIA bloc and BJP on the premises of Parliament. Rajput, the MP from Farrukhabad, was immediately rushed to RML Hospital and admitted to the ICU. His condition is reported to be serious.

#WATCH | TDP MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti meets BJP MP Mukesh Rajput at RML Hospital. He is admitted here after sustaining injuries during jostling with INDIA Alliance MPs.



(Video Source: Appalanaidu Kalisetti)

This incident follows a similar injury to BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi earlier.

Meanwhile, Odisha MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who then fell on him. Congress, on the other hand, accused BJP MPs of pushing Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

Delhi | BJP MP Mukesh Rajput also got injured. His condition is serious and he has been admitted to the ICU of RML hospital https://t.co/q1RSr2BWqu — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP MPs stopped and pushed him from entering the Parliament premises. Gandhi said, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji."

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not… https://t.co/q1RSr2BWqupic.twitter.com/ZKDWbIY6D6 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

MPs of the INDIA bloc and BJP came to face at the Parliament premises earlier today while carrying out their respective protests over Dr BR Ambedkar. Opposition MPs are demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha. While, BJP MPs are alleging that the Congress party has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar.

What Did Amit Shah Say?

The controversy began during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah made a statement saying, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata.”