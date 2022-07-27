Another Class 12 student commits suicide in TN; fourth in 2 weeks

Chennai, July 27 A 17-year-old boy has died by suicide in Tamil Nadu, the fourth such instance in the state over the last two weeks, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, a Class 12 student of a private higher secondary school, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night in his home, near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.

According to police, the boy's parents had gone out of town on Tuesday morning while he went to school.

However, after returning from school in the evening, the boy had locked himself up in his home.

When there was no response, neighbours informed the police.

When they broke open the house, the boy was found hanging dead.

A case has been registered by the Sakkottai police and investigation is on.

Of late, Tamil Nadu has been rocked by a series of suicides by school students, with as many as four Class 12 students committing suicide since July 13 this year.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a class twelve student had committed suicide at her home in Cuddalore.

The District Superintendent of Police had told that the student had a rift with her mother and in a fit of fury she entered her room and committed suicide.

On July 13, a class twelve student of a private school at Kallakurichi jumped to death from the third floor of the hostel of the private school.

The suicide of the girl sparked violence in Kallakurichi with the hundreds of protesters vandalizing the school, torching school buses, burning a police vehicle, and destroying and setting afire several two-wheelers on July 17.

On July 25, a class 12 student of Tiruvallur district hanged herself to death in her hostel room on Monday, July 25.

