Another gangster encountered in UP

Yogi Adityanath will be the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh as the BJP has won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for the second time in a row. However, the encounter in Uttar Pradesh seems to have started even before Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister. Because today a fugitive goon named Manish Singh has been encountered in Varanasi. The police had placed a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on Manish Singh. However, the Special Task Force killed Singh in the encounter.

Manish Singh was charged with several other serious offenses, including the ND Tiwari murder case. Police have been searching for him for the past several days. But Manish Singh was walking around in different places escaping the police. STF got information that he was in Lohta area of ​​Varanasi and STF team reached Lohta area. However, Manish started firing to escape the police. Manish was killed in the police firing.

Manish Singh had robbed and killed an entrepreneur in 2020. Also, two persons were killed along with a notorious gangster in Chowk Ghat. Police had also tried to nab Manish Singh in November 2020. However, he escaped from the hands of the police. Since then, the police have been searching for Manish. A few days ago, the amount of reward placed on Manish Singh was also increased.