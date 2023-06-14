"Another glass ceiling broken", says Fadnavis as Archana Atram becomes first woman driver of MSRTC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday praised Archana Atram, the first woman driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

After Archana Atram drove the bus from Saswad to Nira, Devendra Fadnavis said that the driver will be seen with a woman bus conductor in the near future.

In this regard, Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter and said, "Another glass ceiling broken! Archana Atram creates history by becoming the first woman driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. She drove the ST Bus from Saswad to Nira (District Pune). Soon we will see Atram with a woman bus conductor and all passengers with 50 pc discount on fare are women too!"

Deputy CM Fadnavis congratulated all women drivers who recently joined MSRTC.

