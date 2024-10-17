Another NEET aspirant from UP dies by suicide in Kota

Jaipur, Oct 17 Another National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Ashutosh Chaurasia (20), a student from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET in Kota, was found hanging from a fan in his room in the Dadabari police station area on Wednesday night.

Chaurasia's family has been informed and the body has been kept in the mortuary, the police said.

The police said the post-mortem will be done after his family members arrive.

The incident came to the fore when Chaurasia's family members, who were trying to contact him, did not get any reply, and they enquired with the Paying Guest (PG) owner.

When the PG owner knocked on Chaursia's room, he failed to get a response and later informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot at around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, broke open the gate and found Chaurasia hanging.

Police were investigating as to why he took the extreme step.

Around 29 suicides were reported in Kota last year, and this year, the number has crossed 15 till September.

In September, a 21-year-old student, preparing for the NEET, hanged himself inside his rented accommodation in Rajasthan's Kota city. This is the 15th suspected case of student suicide so far this year in Kota, known as the country's "coaching hub"

According to the police, the victim was identified as Parshuram, a resident of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh. He came to Kota only seven days ago and was studying at a coaching centre to prepare for the NEET.

The Kota administration has been struggling to contain the rising number of deaths due to suicide in the city.

