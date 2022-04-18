Ansar has links with AAP: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, April 18 The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Ansar, an accused in the Jahangirpuri communal violence, has links with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and urged the police to investigate why the 'mastermind' the clash was associated with one party.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor, meanwhile, has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to expel Ansar from the party.

Lok Sabha member from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari alleged that the mastermind of attack on Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, Ansar has been a worker of the AAP.

"There are evidence of this in the form of photographs. Tahir Hussain who was the mastermind of Delhi riots in 2020 was also a AAP councillor. Is AAP running any riot factory?" Tiwari asked.

He claimed that illegal migrants living in the city were a big challenge for the police, and the law and order.

"The police and intelligence agencies should probe this angle as to why the masterminds of incidents of riots are being found to be associated with the AAP," Tiwari said.

In his letter to chief minister Kejriwal, Kapoor said: "People of Delhi want a reply from the AAP leadership over the involvement of the youth, apparently an AAP worker in Jahangirpuri riots. Earlier too, we saw an AAP councillor Tahir Hussain as the main accused of 2020 Delhi riots."

Earlier, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had alleged on Sunday that Ansar was an AAP activist whose photograph has been seen with many party MLAs.

