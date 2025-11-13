Anta bypolls: Counting of votes tomorrow amid tight security

Jaipur, Nov 13 The counting of votes for the Anta Assembly by-election will be conducted under tight security at the Government Postgraduate College on Friday.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan informed that the counting will begin at 8 a.m., with votes to be counted through EVM machines in 20 rounds at 14 tables.

A total of 271 EVM machines were used in the polling, and postal ballots will also be counted. Votes were cast for 15 candidates. A three-tier security system has been implemented at the counting venue.

Entry to the counting centre will close at 7:30 a.m., and the use of mobile phones and smoking materials will be strictly prohibited inside the premises.

Ahead of the counting, District Election Officer Rohitashv Singh Tomar inspected the counting centre on Thursday and held a meeting with officials to review arrangements.

He inspected the security system, entry points, strong room, media centre, parking area, power supply, and communication facilities.

Tomar directed officials to ensure all preparations are completed on time for a transparent, fair, and peaceful counting process.

He further informed that media coverage on the premises will take place under the supervision of the Information and Public Relations Officer, and CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure close monitoring of the proceedings.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Andasu said a three-tier security system has been put in place, and only those with valid passes will be allowed entry. Mobile phone use will be permitted only in the media centre.

Officials present during the inspection included ADM Bhanwar Lal Janagal, ADM Jabar Singh, Chief Executive Officer Rajveer Singh Chaudhary, Additional SP Rajesh Chaudhary, Returning Officer Hawa Singh Yadav, and other district officials.

