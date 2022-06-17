Anti-Agnipath protests: VIDEO! Do not damage Railway property, appeals Ashwini Vaishnaw

Amid the protest against the'Agnipath', a recruitment scheme introduced by the Central government for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has appealed the youth not damage property of the Railways.

The protests against the Centre's scheme continued for the third consecutive day as protestors on Friday disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of Bihar, Telangana, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"I appeal to the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways. Railways are the property of the country," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Agnipath Scheme was recently launched by the government in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers.

Granting a one-time waiver, the Centre on June 16, 2022, announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years.