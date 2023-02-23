Anti-corruption court summons Abbas Ansari for allegedly meeting his wife in prison

On Tuesday, the Anti-corruption Court in Lucknow summoned gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari, who is in jail in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering case, for illegally meeting his wife at the Chitrakoot jail.

Previously, on February 21, police detained Samajwadi Party leader Faraz Khan on suspicion of helping gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari and his wife Nikhat Ansari in criminal activities while in jail, according to officials.

The police, on the other hand, said that Ansari would be strictly monitored in jail, and for this, body-worn cameras and drones have been sent to Kasganj jail.

"Five bodyworn cameras and one drone camera were given to Kasganj jail. Prison personnel stationed around Abbas's barrack will wear body-worn cameras. Aerial surveillance of Kasganj jail will be carried out with a drone camera," DG Jail Anand Kumar said.

"The staff deployed in Kasganj jail will be reviewed on one month's roster," he added.

Earlier on August 18, the Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged money laundering prevention case.

In the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.