Anti-encroachment drive near Shaheen Bagh postponed: SDMC

The anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh was postponed on Thursday due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) chairman, Central Zone Rajpal Singh said, "We've already informed police about our program and our officials. Bulldozer also reached there (Shaheen Bagh area) but due to the non-availability of sufficient force, we postponed today's program."

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began the first phase of the demolition drive on Wednesday. The first phase of the drive will continue till May 13.

The demolition drive will cover several parts of South Delhi. The drive on Wednesday started from Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad.

Police staff is required to carry out the drive, said SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan. During the anti-encroachment drives, deployment of police force is necessary for maintaining law and order in the area, he added.

Suryan said that the people of Delhi support this drive. "South MCD will hold the first phase of the demolition drive from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of south Delhi. Letters have been written to the south and southeast Deputy Commissioners of Police in this regard," Rajpal Singh, Standing Committee chairman central zone toldon Wednesday.

As per the demolition drive plan, it will be carried out in and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road and Karni Singh Shooting Range today. On May 5, encroachments from Kalindi Kunj main road and Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station will be removed.

On May 6, the demolition drive will be taken up in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp. Thereafter, following a gap of two days, the demolition drive will take place from Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park.

On May 10, the demolition drive will be carried out from New Friends Colony to Buddh Dharm Mandir and in and around Gurudwara Road. On May 11, it will extend to Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market in and around Sai Mandir, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on May 12, in and around areas of Dhinsen Marg, Iskcon Temple Marg.

On May 13, encroachments will be demolished at the Khadda colony.

"For demolishing unauthorised encroachments, instances of road grabbing, there is no requirement of notice," Rajpal Singh added.

( With inputs from ANI )

