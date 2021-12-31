Anti-romeo squad intensifies patrol in Ghaziabad ahead of New Year

New Delhi, Dec 31 In a bid to make women feel more secure while going out on the eve of New Year, the anti-romeo squad of Ghaziabad police has intensified patrolling at several key spots of the city.

"Anti-romeo squads have been deployed at various crowded places due on New Year eve. This has been done keeping in view the safety and security of women," Superintendent of Police, Nipun Agarwal, said.

Apart from anti-romeo squads, police could be seen in heavy numbers at the bus stands and railway stations.

Agarwal informed that policemen along with dog squads have been deployed at all marketplaces.

"Cheetah patrol vehicles are doing extensive patrolling so that pick-pocketing is prevented," he said.

The official said that the night curfew, which begins at 11 pm and ends at 5 am, will be strictly implemented in the city.

"We will be conducting surprise raids at the night clubs and farmhouses so that there is strict compliance of the night curfew," he said.

