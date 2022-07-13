Anurag Thakur: Free covid booster doses to citizens above 18 years of age till next 75 days

The central government has decided to provide free booster dose to citizens above 18 years of age for the next 75 days. Union Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement on Wednesday. It has been decided to give booster dose free to citizens above 18 years of age for the next 75 days from 15th July.

India is currently celebrating its 75th Independence Day. It is being celebrated across the country as the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. Therefore, the Union Government has decided to provide free booster dose to the citizens above 18 years of age for the next 75 days from July 15, 2022, informed Union Minister Anurag Thakur.