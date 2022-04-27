Anurag Thakur launches 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan,' a short video series showcasing inspiring stories

As part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday launched 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniya', a short video series created in collaboration with OTT platform Netflix.

He said the ministry has been a vital part of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations with various initiatives.

The idea of Azadi is intertwined with women emancipation in India and the Minister remarked that the term Azadi or freedom holds a wider connotation for women who have to fight stereotypes and taboos in the society as well. He added that the emancipation of women was the hallmark of the emancipation index of a society.

Speaking on the collaboration, the minister said this initiative aims to bring out inspiring stories of Indians and these stories shall motivate and empower more people to achieve their goals.

He added that this was a long-term partnership where different themes and diverse stories will be highlighted. "Netflix will be producing twenty-five videos on themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development and other days of significance. Netflix will produce two-minute short films for the Ministry which will be shared on social media platforms and telecast on Doordarshan network," Thakur said, according to an official release.

Women change-makers Basanti Devi, the Padma-award winning environmentalist from Pithoragarh known for her contribution towards revitalizing the Kosi river; Anshu Jamsenpa, a Padma Shri awardee for being the first woman in the world to summit Mount Everest twice in five days in 2017 and Harshini Kanhekar, the first female firefighter in India, were also present at the launch.

The Minister lauded the achievements of the three women on the dais and said their stories will inspire people across the country.

He also expressed hope that after this collaboration, film-makers from across the world will come to India to make films and documentaries for not just the Indian audience but to showcase it to the entire world.

Speaking on the occasion Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix, said that India was one of the most vibrant entertainment industries in the world and India was remarkably well placed in times of internet entertainment.

"Netflix is excited to be part of a time when stories from India are being exported to the world and the best Indian stories are being discovered and loved on a global stage. Netflix is proud to partner with MIB to celebrate and acknowledge the evolution of India over the past 75 years by celebrating its beautiful art, culture and storytelling," she said.

She said it is "in pursuance of this partnership Netflix has created a series of short videos based on real-life stories aimed to celebrate the achievement of people from all corners of India".

'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan' is an iconic initiative which brings out beautiful stories of inspirational Indians on various themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainability and others. The diverse set of stories seeks to motivate and empower Indians from every corner of the country.

The Seven Changemakers also included Poonam Nautiyal, a healthcare worker who walked miles across the Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand to vaccinate everyone; Dr Tessy Thomas, the first woman scientist to head a missile project in India; Tanvi Jagadish, India's first competitive woman stand-up paddleboarder and Aarohi Pandit, the world's youngest and first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean solo in a light-sport aircraft.

Three of the videos, featuring Basanti Devi, Anshu and Harshini; and a trailer offering a sneak peek into the series, were released. With a focus on highlighting and honouring the exemplary women, the three changemakers were felicitated by Anurag Thakur, who lauded their efforts of empowering women across the country and leading by example.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor