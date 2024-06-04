Anurag Thakur wins from Hamirpur for fifth consecutive time

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), June 4 Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and BJP leader Anurag Thakur (49) on Tuesday retained his stronghold Hamirpur parliamentary seat for the fifth time.

He won with a margin of 2,51,895 votes, proving a firm grip on the constituency that has a significantly high literacy rate. Thakur defeated Congress rival and former legislator Satpal Raizada, who polled 424,711 votes.

There were 12 candidates in the fray.

Expressing gratitude to the constituents, Thakur told the media: “I thank the voters and BJP workers, who worked hard to make me win for the fifth time from here. I thank PM Modi for showing faith in me, and the party's senior leaders and I have won with their blessings.”

About the formation of the BJP-led Central government for the third time, Thakur said: “Definitely there have been some lapses but the Modi government will be formed again. The NDA partners are with PM Modi and India will reach new heights under his leadership.”

--IANS

