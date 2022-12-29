AP Governor expresses anguish over death of eight people in stampede in Kandukur public meeting

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday expressed anguish and profound grief over the death of eight people, including two women and injuries suffered by several others, in a stampede at a public meeting in Kandukur in Nellore district on Wednesday night.

Governor Harichandan instructed officials to provide better medical care to the injured persons and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Earlier on Wednesday, Seven Telugu Desam Party workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by party leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, police said.

The injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital.

"Seven people have lost their lives, injured admitted to hospital," police said.

Following the incident, Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

Naidu also said that the children of those deceased in the incident will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor