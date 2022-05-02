AP: Pregnant woman gang-raped at railway station

In Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, a pregnant woman has been abducted from a railway station and gang-raped. Also, her husband was tied up and beaten in front of her two children. Police have registered a case and arrested three persons, including a minor. An offense under IPC Section 376 (d), Section 394 and Section 307 has been registered against them.

According to information received, a woman from Yaragonda area of ​​Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, along with her husband and two children, landed at Repalle railway station late at night, but did not get a bus to leave the station. After that the whole family stopped at the train station and everyone slept there.

At night, three drunken men approached the sleeping family at the station and abducted the woman. The accused also tied the woman's husband with a rope and beat him to death. The woman tried to stop them, but the three dragged her away and raped her in the bushes. The husband rang the bell and tried to get help from the railway police, but they got no help. The woman was eventually found injured in a bush near the station.