AP SSC hall ticket 2022 released, know how to download

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has now released the AP SSC Public examination admit card. The examination is going to conduct on April 27 from 9: 30 am to 12: 45 pm. Students can download the admit card from the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in.

The school teachers plus the principal are required to download school-wise NR and hall tickets from the official website. They can download the hall ticket by using the school login (Username: School Code and Password: Maintained by the School).

Know how to download the hall ticket