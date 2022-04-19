AP SSC hall ticket 2022 released, know how to download
Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has now released the AP SSC Public examination admit card. The examination is going to conduct on April 27 from 9: 30 am to 12: 45 pm. Students can download the admit card from the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in.
The school teachers plus the principal are required to download school-wise NR and hall tickets from the official website. They can download the hall ticket by using the school login (Username: School Code and Password: Maintained by the School).
Know how to download the hall ticket
- Visit bse.ap.gov.in
- Click on the link which reads “School wise NR & Hall Tickets for SSC Public Examination - April/ May 2022”
- To Log in enter your User name and password.
- Your admit card will be visible on the screen, then review your admit card.
- Then download the admit card.