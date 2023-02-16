APP Air India places orders for 840 planes, including option to buy 370 aircraft in biggest aviation deal

Air India’s historic 470-plane deal with USA’s Boeing and France’s Airbus could be even bigger as the Tata Group-owned aircraft has the option to purchase additional 370 jets over the course of 10 years.The airline’s chief commercial and transformation officer (CCTO) Nipun Aggarwal confirmed the development.

The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade. The Airbus firm order comprises 210 A320/321Neo/XLR and 40 A350-900/1000,” Aggarwal said in the post. The Boeing firm order comprises 190 B737Max, 20 B787s and 10 B777s. We have also signed up for long- term maintenance of the engines with CFM International, Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace," he added. "It is indeed a landmark moment in the history of Air India and Indian aviation. This order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process,” Agarwal said.