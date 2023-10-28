App launched to help people suffering from swallowing disorders

Kochi, Oct 28 Amrita Hospital in Kochi has launched what’s believed to be a state of the art for all those suffering from swallowing disorders (dysphagia).

Aptly named"SWALLO",it offers interactive video-based therapy sessions with medical experts, allowing patients easy access to therapeutic interventions without the need for daily hospital visits.

In the first phase, SWALLO will be accessible to patients of Amrita Hospital.

The application features live interactive sessions with the doctor on appointment and to start with it is available in Malayalam with English subtitle and later in other Indian languages too.

Dysphagia is a challenging condition affecting the ability to swallow food and fluids across any age group.

It is often caused by congenital or acquired diseases in children as well as cancer or neurological diseases in adults.

Dysphagia can be caused by various factors, including neurological conditions, structural abnormalities, post-surgical complications, and age-related changes.

It can also be under diagnosed, especially in older adults who may attribute swallowing difficulties to the aging process or other health issues.

Dr Subramania Iyer, renowned plastic surgeon and chairman of the Amrita Swallow Centre, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, who is currently training the tenth batch of deglutology trainees at Amrita Medical College saidmany patients remain unaware of the benefits of therapy under professional supervision, leading to hindered recuperation.

“Thisapp aims to enhance the lives of those living with dysphagia by providing valuable support and guidance by medical experts. SWALLO comes at a crucial time, as Amrita Swallow Center has already provided support to over 3,000 dysphagia patients in 2023 alone," said Iyer.

Dr Maneesha Vinodini Ramesh, Provost and Director of AMRITA Center for Wireless Networks & Applications at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said the app enables patients to follow personalised rehab steps on their smart phones from home, receiving live feedback on exercise compliance and performance scores through its integrated AI system.

The user-friendly SWALLO app was developed by the Amrita University team, which includes Maneesha,Ramesh Guntha, Research Associate, and Dr Rahul Krishnan along with the clinical team led by Iyer.

