Appoint Misa Bharti as RJD parliamentary party leader: JD-U MLC tells Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna, June 10 JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar on Monday asked RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to appoint his daughter Misa Bharti as the leader of the RJD parliamentary party.

“For Lalu Prasad Yadav, family is his top priority. The first post goes to the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav,” Neeraj Kumar said.

Kumar tauntingly said that Misa Bharti, who has recently been elected Lok Sabha MP from Patliputra, should be appointed as a leader of RJD in the Lok Sabha.

“She is your daughter and no one is better than you to understand that daughters are always the life savers,” Kumar said.

Besides, Misa Bharti, three more candidates of RJD Sudhakar Singh, Surendra Yadav and Abhay Kushwaha have won the Lok Sabha election from Buxar, Jahanabad and Aurangabad, respectively.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD failed to win even one seat from Bihar. In 2024, the party has won four seats while the party leaders have said that the election results are a positive sign for RJD’s future.

--IANS

