APSRTC Bus Accident: 8 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Collides With Two Trucks on Mogali Ghat Road in Chittoor (Watch Video)

At least eight people died, and 30 others were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus collided with two trucks on Mogali Ghat Road in Chittoor district on Friday afternoon, September 13. Officials said that the truck jumped over the divider and collided with a passenger bus.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the road accident in Chittoor district's Mogali Ghat, in which at least 8 people lost their lives. The accident occurred when an APSRTC bus travelling from Tirupati to Bengaluru collided with two lorries, resulting in the deaths of the passengers and injuring many others.

Visuals From the Accident Site:

Watch: A fatal accident occurred on the Bangalore-Tirupati Highway in Chittoor, where two lorries collided with a passenger bus at Mogili Ghat. The crash left 8 dead and 30 injured; police are investigating pic.twitter.com/j0o2mthvTW — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2024

The Chief Minister took stock of the situation and inquired about the relief measures and medical aid being provided to the victims. He instructed officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also assured that the government would stand by the families of the victims and provide necessary support, informed Andhra Pradesh CMO.

According to the local media reports, the bus belonged to the Alipiri depot of Tirupati and was on route to Bengaluru when it was struck head-on by a truck and subsequently hit from near another truck, which resulted in the deaths of eight passengers and several injured,, some are critically injured.

The local police from the nearby area reached the spot on the National Highway, along with four ambulances from Bangarupalem and Palamaner. The injured were admitted to the Government Area Hospital in Palamaner and subsequently to hospitals in Bengaluru and Vellore.

According to the information, all passengers on the APSRTC bus were pilgrims returning to Bengaluru following a visit to the Tirumala temple. Meanwhile, traffic on the busy NH came to a halt on both sides.