Arif Aqueel Passes Away: Veteran Congress Leader Dies After Prolonged Illness

Former Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Arif Aqueel passed away at the age of 72 in Bhopal on Monday, July 29. Aqueel was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the state capital and had been unwell for a long time.He was a six-time MLA, but he did not contest the last state assembly poll due to health issues. His son Atif Aqueel contested and was elected as an MLA from his constituency.

Congress paid a heartfelt tribute on the demise of its veteran leader. “There is sad news of the demise of senior Congress leader, former minister and former MLA Arif Aqueel. The Congress family prays for peace of the departed soul and for the strength to the family to bear this loss. ‘Heartfelt tribute’!,” MP Congress posted on X.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also remembered his relationship with Congress leader Aqueel and expressed his grief on his passing away. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also condoled the death of the veteran Congress leader “Received the sad news of the demise of senior Congress leader and former minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Shri Arif Aqeel ji. May Baba Mahakal give place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow.”