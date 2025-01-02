Arif Mohammad Khan Takes Oath as Bihar Governor (Watch Video)

Patna, Bihar (January 2, 2024): Arif Mohammad Khan was sworn in as the new Governor of Bihar at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran.

VIDEO | Bihar: Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran administers the oath of office to Arif Mohammad Khan as the new Governor of Bihar at Raj Bhavan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ngATlpkIy5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2025

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was recently appointed the governor of Kerala, while Khan, who served as the governor of Kerala, was moved to Bihar.

Khan arrived in Patna on Monday and spoke to reporters at the airport. He expressed his deep respect for Bihar’s rich history and heritage. “I know the glorious history of Bihar. It has an impact on me. I will try to discharge my duties in accordance with the heritage and glorious tradition of the state,” Khan said.